Health benefits and storage capabilities result in steady growth of parsnip consumption

In general, demand for parsnips shows steady growth in markets where root vegetables are trending as healthy, versatile options. "In the U.S., it spikes this time of year as consumers cook more roasted vegetables during the holiday season," says Anthony Stevenson with Tozer. However, in parts of Europe, parsnips are consumed year-round. In the U.K. for instance, they are looking to introduce parsnips into school lunches because of their relatively high levels of folic acid.

Parsnips are also consumed for reasons other than health benefits and versatility. "Often overlooked, they serve as essential root storage vegetables in colder climates where fresh vegetables were traditionally harder to come by during winter months," commented Stevenson.

© Tozer Seeds

Left: Anthony Stevenson. Right: parsnips.

Parsnip seed development

Tozer Seeds offers a range of parsnip seeds and is currently trialing several parsnip varieties across multiple trial locations with varied environments. "We're trialing three new varieties across the globe with TZ 7508 being a standout. This variety continues to demonstrate promising commercial potential," mentioned Stevenson. From a grower's perspective, key traits of parsnips include canker resistance, a smooth, white skin finish, high yield and root distribution, as well as root uniformity and taper.

From a consumer perspective, parsnips are developed for both fresh retail and processing with trial locations in the E.U., the U.K., the U.S., and Canada. The varieties that are most popular with consumers include:

Albion F1, which is valued for its very white skin finish and slower discoloration, enhancing shelf appeal and reducing browning in-store.

Sabre F1, a variety with a smooth white skin and strong color retention. This variety is ideal for consumers who prefer visually clean roots.

Viking F1, featuring a smoother texture and consistent shape for roasting. Viking F1 is a key parsnip variety during fall and winter.

Gladiator F1, known for its regular obovate shape and white skin, producing an attractive "classic parsnip" look.

Out of these four varieties, Sabre is the newest parsnip from Tozer. "This variety is known for its very white skin, carrying the weight down the length of the root."

© Tozer Seeds

Parsnip trial field.

