Produce markets steady as avocado prices hold

Market activity across several key fruit and vegetable categories remains mixed, with generally steady movement, selective demand, and variable pricing. Quality is mostly reported as good, although some items show wider price ranges and slower trading in specific sizes.

Avocado

Avocado movement from Mexico crossings through Texas is expected to remain about the same. Trading of 32–48s is very slow, while other sizes are fairly slow. Prices are generally unchanged. Hass cartons 2-layer 32–36s are mostly 22.25–24.25, 40–48s are mostly 22.25–23.25, 60s are mostly 21.25–22.25, 70s are mostly 18.25–20.25, and 84s are mostly 17.25–19.25. Organic 48–60s are mostly 32.25–34.25, and 70s are mostly 30.25–32.25.

Blueberry

Blueberry movement from Peru imports, mostly via boat through Miami, Philadelphia, and New York area ports of entry, is expected to remain about the same. Trading is moderate. Prices of conventional supplies are slightly higher, while organic prices are unchanged. Flats of 12 1-pint cups with lids, large, are mostly 24.00–28.00, with organic large mostly 40.00–44.00. Quality is generally good, with most shipments from prior bookings or previous commitments.

Cucumber

Cucumber movement from Mexico crossings through Nogales, Arizona, is expected to remain about the same. Trading early was moderate, and late was active. Prices of large items are much higher, while others are higher. 1 1/9-bushel cartons of medium are mostly 18.95, fair quality mostly 14.95, ordinary quality 8.95–10.95, small mostly 12.95, and large mostly 20.95. Cartons of 24s are 6.95–8.95, and 36s are mostly 8.95–9.95.

Green bell pepper

Green bell pepper movement from Mexico crossings through Nogales is expected to increase. Trading is fairly slow, and prices are much lower. Extra-large are mostly 10.95, large are mostly 8.95, and medium are 6.95–8.95. Quality is generally good. Central and South Florida movement is expected to remain about the same. Trading is moderate, and prices are slightly lower.

Strawberry

Strawberry movement from Mexico crossings through Texas is expected to remain about the same. Trading early was moderate, and late was slow. Prices are much lower. Flats of 8 1-pound containers with lids are mostly 12.00–14.00, with organic 34.00–40.00. Quality is generally good. Central Florida movement is steady with moderate trading and similar pricing. Oxnard and Santa Maria districts in California also show steady movement, slow late trading, and wide price ranges.

Tomato

Tomato movement from Mexico crossings through Texas is expected to remain about the same. Trading early was fairly slow, and late was moderate. Prices are generally unchanged for 4x4–4x5s, with others slightly higher. Vine Ripe 2-layer cartons are mostly 12.95–14.95. Quality is generally good. Movement through Otay Mesa is steady with slightly lower prices, while Nogales movement is expected to increase seasonally.

