Troostwijk Auctions auctions industrial assets of bankrupt potato processor CêlaVíta

Troostwijk Auctions today launches the online auction of the complete industrial inventory of CêlaVíta, the Dutch producer of chilled potato products that was declared bankrupt earlier this summer. As it has now become clear that a restart of the company is not possible, the assets are being offered through six online auctions. Significant international interest is expected.

Wide range of high-quality food processing equipment

The auctions open on 18 December and run until 15 January. Two auctions form the core of the total of six auctions:

Potato processing machinery – including sorting lines, washing and peeling machines, cooking installations, and other process equipment.

Packaging and labelling machinery – including complete packaging lines, metal detectors, weighing systems, and labelling technology.

The offering consists of high-quality machines from leading brands such as TOMRA, Newtec, Kiremko, Dofra Foodtech, DTS, Oldenberg Alpha, Odenberg, and Marcelissen.

© Troostwijk Auctions

Highlighted machines and installations include:

Newtec Celox-P-UHD stainless steel optical sorter (2017)

Kiremko / Agrico stainless steel potato peeling line

Dofra Foodtech stainless steel potato segmenter (2015)

DTS stainless steel screw conveyors

Stainless steel bunker and insulated tank configurations

Sorting systems from Oldenberg Alpha, Odenberg, and TOMRA

Finis and Marcelissen peeling, cutting, and sorting units

Filling and weighing lines

Tray sealers

All auctions are bundled on a single, clearly structured overview page.

Disappearance of an icon of the Dutch food industry

For decades, CêlaVíta was known as a pioneer in the market for convenience potato products. Founded in 1967 in Wezep, the company supplied supermarkets, foodservice, hotels, and the food industry across Europe. After years of losses, rising costs, and a difficult search for new customers, bankruptcy was declared this summer. Production came to a halt, and 171 employees lost their jobs.

According to Mr. Frans Aartsen, bankruptcy trustee of CêlaVíta, a restart proved unfeasible, due in part to the size of the company, the complexity of the production process, and the ownership structure of the factory. The trustee commented: "It is deeply regrettable that a truly Dutch company with such a typically Dutch product is disappearing. CêlaVíta helped shape the market for convenience potatoes. That this history now comes to an end is especially painful for the 171 employees who lost their jobs, as well as for the many growers who have been left with losses."

© Troostwijk Auctions

Machines given a second life

Troostwijk Auctions expects strong interest in CêlaVíta's equipment, both nationally and internationally. Jasper van Leeuwen, Account Manager Insolvency at Troostwijk Auctions, emphasises the importance of reuse: "We hope that other producers will be able to give these high-quality potato processing machines a second life. Most of the machines are still in excellent condition and can add value elsewhere immediately. By choosing reuse, buyers contribute to a circular economy."

More information: https://www.troostwijkauctions.com/