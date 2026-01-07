Early start for import pomegranates

Shipments of pomegranates from Israel to the U.S. are well underway. "We've received a number of shipments already this year," says Todd Kostka, import sales manager with John Vena Inc. "Last year we started a little earlier and this year is a bit earlier than last year. California ended earlier than expected last year and we had the demand so we were hoping to build off of that."

© John Vena Inc.

The earlier start for Israel makes it likely that there will be more loads of pomegranates compared to last year. "There's also a bit more fruit this year overall and the product is really nice quality," adds Kostka, noting that while Israel will be shipping the most significant volume of pomegranates, sometimes fruit from India also emerges on the market.

Meanwhile, California is finishing up its 2025 pomegranate production, though there is still some product in the market. However following some rains this season, the state worked through its supply faster than expected. It's estimated that there will only be one to two more weeks of shipping from the state.

Increasing pomegranate demand

On demand, it continues to grow every year for pomegranates, an item that's popular during the holiday season. It's also expected to continue to be good into the start of the new year. "At this time of year, everyone's looking for a fresh option and imported stone fruit hasn't really started yet," notes Kostka.

© John Vena Inc.

As for pricing, given the increased costs of production and shipping of pomegranates, it is slightly stronger this year. "For the most part, pricing is relatively stable though as supply dwindles, demand for certain sizes picks up and that can drive the price," adds Kostka.

For more information:

Todd Kostka

John Vena Inc.

Tel: +1 (215) 336-0766

https://www.johnvenaproduce.com/