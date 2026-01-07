Better prices for large Egyptian Medjool dates this season

The Egyptian medjool date season is progressing with strong demand from several markets, and exporters are managing to obtain better prices than last season for the largest sizes, according to Mohammed Kammoura from JK Agri.

© JKagri

The producer-exporter compares, "Prices are similar to last season for medium sizes, but 5-6% higher for the largest sizes. This is good news, given that large, jumbo, and super jumbo sizes account for 30% of production this year."

According to Kammoura, most of the demand comes from European markets, followed by South Asian and Central Asian markets. He adds, "The Turkish market has been very active until the export quota was exhausted. We are waiting for exports to reopen in January."

Unsurprisingly, the 5 kg package remains the most popular on the export market, according to Kammoura. "It's always been that way, and it's an economical packaging that is favored by both importers and end consumers," he adds.

© JKagri

The exporter notes, however, a growing trend toward Medjool date sales in supermarkets, which are gaining ground on wholesale markets.

With Ramadan approaching, the exporter also notes a slowdown in demand from Arab countries. He explains, "There is a lot of competition this year with Jordan on the Medjool variety. Other varieties that are widely consumed during Ramadan, such as Tunisian and Algerian Deglet Nour, or varieties from Saudi Arabia, are overshadowing us in Arab markets."

"What is good, this season has seen a marked improvement in production, both in terms of quality and size, with a strong presence of large dates," he concludes.

For more information:

Mohammed Kammoura

JK Agri

Tel:+201225595291

Email: [email protected]

www.jk-agri.com