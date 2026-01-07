Volume picking up on field cucumbers

The supply of field cucumbers in Mexico is just getting started in Los Mochis and Culiacan in Sinaloa. "It's been a slow start," says Tony Incaviglia of GR Fresh. "The markets are pretty strong because of it. We haven't gotten in rhythm yet where the volume has really jumped but it's coming."

In terms of growing conditions in these regions, they have been good despite weather issues early on during planting that caused product to come on slightly later.

In addition to these regions, product was coming out of San Diego, California via Baja California as well as through Nogales, Arizona. "The expectation is that it will pick up," says Incaviglia.

Compared to 2024's supply level at this time, it was slightly better last year. "I'm surprised markets aren't more in that mid-$20 range. I think we had some $30 market last year during this time," he says, noting that usually October through December is a good time because of transition. "There won't be as much product and demand will be a bit higher. However, I think we had some weather last year that interrupted things, especially out of the Southeast. Anytime Georgia and Florida are impacted, Mexico gets hit a lot harder demand-wise."

This all comes as the holiday pull is just getting underway. "Also, demand in Texas has been good. We always have a pretty good following in Texas and in the Midwest nearby," he says, adding that freight is a factor as well. "If you're pulling strictly out of Nogales to the Midwest, freight could cost between $3-$5 more a box so Texas is a pretty attractive area to come out of."

