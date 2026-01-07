Investment expands regenerative agriculture portfolio

Giorgi Mushroom Company announced an investment in Modern Soils, previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Modern Mushroom Farms. Modern Soils is a regenerative agriculture company pioneering sustainable soil solutions. This strategic investment reinforces Giorgi's commitment to restoring the planet's natural balance through smarter, circular agriculture.

Modern Soils transforms mushroom compost, an abundant byproduct of mushroom cultivation, into high-performance, eco-friendly products, including premium potting soils, land remediation blends, sustainable crop substrates, and peat-free casing for mushroom farms.

Mark Currie

"This isn't just an investment, it's a responsibility," said Mark Currie, CEO of Giorgi Mushroom Company. "For nearly a century, we have fed communities across the nation. Now, we're feeding the very foundation of life itself- the soil. This partnership allows us to drive real, measurable change in how agriculture gives back to the planet."

"We are thrilled to welcome Giorgi Mushroom Company as a strategic partner," said Chuck Ciarrocchi, CEO and president of Modern Mushroom Farms and Modern Soils. "Their commitment to regenerative agriculture and sustainable innovation aligns with our vision for a healthier planet."

For generations, the mushroom company has combined responsible farming with technological progress to deliver sustainable, high-quality produce. This partnership expands its regenerative agriculture portfolio, offering both consumers and commercial growers regenerative products that enhance biodiversity, improve soil health, and reduce carbon footprints.

"Sustainability isn't a buzzword, it's a mandate," Currie added. "The health of our soil determines the health of our future. By investing in regenerative systems, we're ensuring that growth doesn't come at the planet's expense, but in its service."

