"The packaging line is ideal for large scale tomato packaging"

Reisopack strapping machines are used around the world, so it's no surprise that Steenks Service regularly receives international requests for installation and maintenance. The company's technician, Martijn, recently completed two special assignments one after the other, with a journey from the Netherlands to Canada and then on to Australia..

Installation of reisopack 2905

His journey began in the Canadian city of Leamington, where a company had called upon the assistance of Steenks Service for installation. This nursery, which specialises in a variety of fruits and vegetables, needed help installing a new Reisopack 2905 strapping machine in an automated packaging line from TAKS Handling Systems. The line is used for the efficient packaging of tomatoes, with a focus on speed and reliability.

© Steenks Service

Implementation of TAKS Handling Systems at Goodness Grown

The two countries are not exactly neighbours, but Martijn still flew from Canada to Australia for his next installation project. Goodness Grown, located in Tongala, also needed assistance with the installation of a Reisopack 2905 in a TAKS Handling Systems packaging line, which is carefully designed for packaging tomatoes. The packaging line is highly productive and can palletise from four different sides, which is ideal for large-scale tomato packaging.

© Steenks Service

Reisopack 2905: a suitable strapping machine

It's no coincidence that the two customers chose the Reisopack 2905 automatic strapping machine: it's an ideal machine for use within an automated packaging line. After installation, the Reisopack 2905 automatically pulls strapping band around stacked pallets. The strapping machine can also install corner boards for added strength. This helps to speed up the packaging process and saves on labour costs.