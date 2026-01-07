"India was the main export market for our Tanzanian avocados"

The main export window for the export of Tanzanian avocados has been over for a while, and looking back at it, the season was a good one, says Irene Undiri, sales manager for Tanzanian avocado exporter Onocado Farms: "The season ended positively for our Njombe farm. Both the production and export levels had increased, supported by the government's focus on quality, value addition, and better post-harvest handling. Demand for avocados remained strong, including from emerging markets."

© Onocado Enterprises Company Limited

Overall production and export increased for the Tanzanian exporter. According to Undiri, the company saw growth in the Middle East and Asia, but exports to Europe decreased due to logistical challenges. "Production was higher than previous seasons, mainly due to more mature trees and improved export and aggregation systems. Volumes this season surpassed the 2023/2024 national total of 30,000 tons. India was the main market, followed by the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and China. Exports to European markets slowed down this season, due to the shipping disruptions in the Red Sea."

© Onocado Enterprises Company Limited

"Our focus is on quality control, reducing post-harvest losses, strengthening existing export markets, and improving handling and aggregation at the farm level. Looking at the key challenges, they include early harvesting affecting the quality, price volatility, competition from oil processors, post-harvest losses, and limited cold storage and logistics infrastructure," Undiri concludes.

© Onocado Enterprises Company Limited

