Climate change is making truffles increasingly rare

Subject to the vagaries of the weather, the production of Périgord truffles has decreased sharply in recent years. Repeated droughts have considerably reduced volumes, and quality has sometimes deteriorated, making some truffles unmarketable.

Faced with this situation, truffle growers are adapting. Irrigation has become essential to maintain production, requiring significant investment, particularly in water recovery systems. Due to a lack of resources, some growers have already ceased production.

At the same time, truffle growing is expanding in new areas of France. Regions further north, such as the Saumur area, now benefit from favorable climatic conditions, with higher temperatures and soils capable of retaining moisture. For some farmers, the truffle represents a long-term opportunity for diversification, particularly against the backdrop of the wine crisis.

Despite the drop in national production, prices remain stable. For the festive season, a truffle weighing around 50 grams will sell at around €35 [41 USD]. However, to meet the demand, almost three out of every four truffles consumed in France are now imported.

