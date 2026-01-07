Why retailers could reimagine their multicultural strategy this holiday season

As retailers work to drive repeat customer visits and build baskets this holiday season, Frieda's is encouraging partners to look closely at growing opportunities within multicultural produce.

Christmas is a key moment when Hispanic shoppers seek out the ingredients for meaningful family traditions, including classic dishes such as Ponche Navideño. When these items are merchandised with intention and with an eye toward shopper convenience, retailers let customers know that they understand what matters most to the communities they serve.

However, effective multicultural strategies go far beyond seasonal displays. Shopper behavior research shows that success starts with the everyday assortment: tropical roots, leafy greens, citrus varieties and the full pepper spectrum that Hispanic households rely on throughout the year. These items are staples rather than niche or occasional purchases for many families.

"The retailers who grow with Hispanic shoppers are the ones who commit to a thoughtful everyday assortment and inspiring in-store experiences," said Alex Jackson, vice president of sales and marketing at Frieda's. "Holiday meals are one thing. Helping every shopper feel seen and supported in their weekly trips is a sure path to long-term trust."

The company also emphasizes the role of inspiration at the shelf. Rather than focusing solely on traditional recipes, effective POS prompts curiosity and exploration for shoppers. Simple guidance can spark trial when encountering an item for the first time. It also creates a more welcoming experience for all shoppers, regardless of their familiarity with a specific cuisine.

An omnichannel presence plays a crucial role. Shoppers want consistency between what they see online and what they find in store. This leads to new opportunities for retailers to deepen trust and expand engagement.

The company continues to invest in programs that help retailers meet evolving shopper expectations. New initiatives launched in 2026 are designed to support both multicultural strategy and broader category growth with practical guidance and merchandising support.

"Retailers do not have to choose between cultural relevance and their business goals," Jackson said. "When the assortment is right and the inspiration is clear, you build loyalty that lasts long after the holidays."

