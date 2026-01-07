The first part of the cherimoya season, which runs from September to January, is now in its final phase on the Costa Tropical of Granada, the main producing area of this fruit in the world. Demand for this exotic fruit usually picks up in the Christmas season, although supply tends to be scarce. This has been especially the case this year, in which volumes have fallen by between 30 and 40%.

"We've had a difficult first part of the season because of the lower production, but mostly due to the lack of large sizes, because it has been too hot and the rains arrived late, so the fruit's sizes have been affected," says Victor Rodríguez, Sales Director of Frutas Los Cursos.

© Dulzonea

"So, given the low supply at the moment, the little fruit arriving in the center is sold very quickly, something very positive for a product with a short shelf life compared to other subtropical fruits," he says.

Frutas Los Cursos, a cherimoya specialist for 38 years, has just launched its Dulzonea brand with the slogan "La Chirimoya que Enamora" (the cherimoya that makes you fall in love) and with which it aims to become a global leader. "98% of the cherimoyas exported around the world come from the Costa de Granada in Spain, and Dulzonea is a fusion between 'dulce' (sweet) and Dulcinea, the idealized lady in Don Quixote, Cervantes' famous work, and one of the greatest representations of Spanishness."

According to Víctor Rodríguez, "the demand for cherimoya continues to grow a little every year. In fact, it has become a regular product in many shopping baskets. Thanks to new pruning techniques, we have managed to extend the season. Years ago, we only had it until December, and now we can supply it until May. Consumers have become used to having this product on the shelves. In addition, our growers are becoming more and more professional, and we are able to offer a product of more consistent quality."

"We want the Dulzonea brand to benefit from all our experience in this crop, so that consumers will identify it with a good quality cherimoya; a special, premium, Spanish product," says the Sales Director of this family company which is also devoted to the year-round sale of avocados, as well as domestic (when in season) and air-shipped mangoes, totaling around 14 million kilos of fruit per year.

Frutas Los Cursos sends its cherimoyas to destinations all over the world. "We are specialists in cherimoyas shipped by air, which account for around 15-20% of our total shipments," says Víctor Rodríguez. "We can reach countries all over the world, from Europe to destinations such as Canada, Qatar, Dubai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, etc. We work mainly with supermarket chains."

The company has become the only producer of fresh cherimoya juice with its Cherimoya Nectar, which recently won the 'Product of the Year Taste of Granada 2025' award. "Only fresh cherimoya pulp is used for its production. This allows us to make good use of the fruit that we are unable to sell in the fresh market due to skin defects or deformity, thereby improving the fruit's value, just as we do with our guacamole, which has become one of the best sellers in Spain, as it is the closest you'll get to home-made," says Víctor Rodríguez.

For more information:

Frutas Los Cursos

C/ Laderas de Castelar, 46

18690 Almuñécar, Granada. Spain.

Tel.: +34 958 630 474

[email protected]

www.frutasloscursos.com