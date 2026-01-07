Mango prices in Peru have escalated to levels that are making exports unfeasible

The 2025/26 Peruvian mango season is underway in difficult circumstances, with a lower supply, slow ripening in the fields, and local prices that are too high for the international market. Several exporting companies have opted to temporarily halt their purchases until the situation improves.

According to a Peruvian exporter, this year's supply is significantly lower. "This year there isn't much volume," he says, explaining that the shortage has driven prices up at the source after two difficult seasons. "Growers have already been hit for two years, so this year, in which there's not much mango, they are at least looking to be paid a fair price."

However, the hope for good prices among local growers is clashing with the reality of the international market. Many growers look at the sales prices in supermarkets at the destination and assume that we are making a high profit; however, the exporter clarifies that those values are not indicative of the actual margins. "They hear of prices of 8 to 10 dollars overseas and assume we are the ones taking all the profit, but that's not the case." Ripening losses, rotation days, and costs linked to handling at destination have a significant impact on final revenues.

In recent weeks, local prices have escalated to levels that are making fruit exports unfeasible. "This week we are holding back a little from buying until we have a clear idea of how market prices are going to evolve," says the source. Part of this pressure is due to the fact that Peru's shipments are increasing at the same time as Ecuador is sending its last batches, resulting in direct competition and limiting the capacity to sell expensive fruit. "Ecuador has not yet left the window open for Peru," he says.

Another determining factor is the poor internal ripeness. "Right now, mangoes have a Brix of 6.5 to 6.8 degrees," says the exporter. There's a lack of fruit suitable for the United States, which requires a Brix of around 7.2, and this delay in ripening is giving growers greater bargaining power. "Since they are not in a hurry to sell right now, they can afford to wait."

This dynamic translates into slow purchases by processing plants. "We are buying very little. Exports will be slow until we regain some stability," says the source, stressing that the company foresees a sharp reduction in its volumes this season. "Yes, there will be less, much less, because there is simply less fruit."