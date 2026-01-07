"We only started exporting to France two years ago, and now it's a key market for us"

Grupo Alcoaxarquía continues to expand in the avocado and mango market with the opening of a new logistics platform, office, and packaging facilities in Perpignan, France, coinciding with the start of the Spanish avocado season. This year, they plan to continue growing with this product in terms of volume.

"The opening of these new facilities in Perpignan is a key step towards offering an even faster, closer and more efficient service to our French customers," says José Antonio Alconchel, CEO of Grupo Alcoaxarquía.

© Alcoaxarquia

"This opening is giving a boost to our operational capacity, giving us more flexibility and improving our capacity to offer a really fresh product by reducing delivery times. We will also have a packaging area that will help improve the delivery of ready-to-eat products," he says.

"We only started exporting to France two years ago, and now it is a key market for our growth," says Alconchel. "This way, we'll manage to offer a service closer to the French market, but also to other strategic markets, such as northern Italy, Belgium, and above all, Germany. It's basically bringing us closer to our customers in central Europe."

© Alcoaxarquia

The platform's inauguration coincides with the start of the avocado season in Spain, which expects its production to reach 100,000 tons this year, around 25% more than last season.

"For the 2025/2026 campaign, we expect our avocado volumes to increase by 30% in both Spain and Peru," says Alconchel. "The Spanish season has started a little slower and with prices around 15% lower than last season, as there has been some overlap with other suppliers, such as Peru, Chile, and Israel. From week 51 onwards, the market should be emptier, and there will be more room for Spanish avocados," says José Antonio Alconchel.

"Prospects for the avocado season are positive. The retailer should be getting good quality and sizes, although there will be a shortage of large sizes for wholesale markets and restaurants," he says.

For more information:

José Antonio Alconchel

Grupo Alcoaxarquía

Tel.: +34 607396517

Tel.: +34 951 33 39 34

[email protected]

www.alcoaxarquia.com