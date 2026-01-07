"Over 100 machines installed in 14 countries, about half of which in Africa alone"

Amenduni Nicola Spa, a company from Puglia specialising in the production of high-precision machinery for the extraction of avocado oil, was awarded for the fourth consecutive time as best company in the oil processing machinery category at the Avocado Awards, organised by the Avocado Society of Kenya on 5 December in Nairobi.

© Amenduni Nicola SpaAward 2025 - Avocado Society of Kenya

The company, a large supplier of avocado oil extraction solutions, was present to once again express its commitment to listening to the needs of an increasingly competitive market.

The focus on oil extraction efficiency and fast delivery times is among the great advantages Amenduni can offer to operators active in the avocado sector.

© Amenduni Nicola Spa

Among those present was the export manager for Africa, Aldo Pesce, together with Amenduni's local Kenyan team. "We celebrated yet another achievement. Our ongoing efforts to provide quick services to customers and the availability of spare parts at our service centres in Kenya and Tanzania have played a key role in the company's recognition as the best producer of avocado oil extraction machines. This leadership is testified by the significant and growing number of lines installed: over 100 in 14 producer countries worldwide, over 40 in East Africa alone, and more than 10 successfully installed by 2025 in Kenya alone."

For more information:

Amenduni Nicola Spa

Via delle Mimose, 3

70026 Modugno BA - Italy

+39 080 531 4910

[email protected]

[email protected]

amenduni.it