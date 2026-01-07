Expansion of Greek kiwi acreage offset impact of spring frosts

Greek kiwi production is on an upswing at the moment, says Nikolaos Giontis, owner of Greek fresh produce exporter Giontis PC: "This year's kiwifruit production has increased by approximately 7% compared to 2024, reflecting a steady upward trend for the sector. This growth is primarily driven by two factors. First, the expansion of cultivated areas through new plantations strengthens overall supply and demonstrates producers' confidence in stable market demand. Second, favourable weather conditions supported healthy fruit development. Although some regions experienced frost in early spring, it was limited and did not significantly affect total production."

The spring frosts that Greece had to deal with only had a regional impact, and one that was offset by the expansion of acreage, Giontis explains. "Despite early spring frost in parts of Northern Greece, including Kavala, Pieria, and Imathia, with temperatures dropping to –6°C, overall production remained strong. Low temperatures caused uneven fruit sizing in some orchards, but the impact was localized. Expansion of cultivated areas, through new plantations, played a key role in stabilizing total production and offsetting localized losses, keeping overall supply robust."

© Giontis PC

Although the focus for Giontis is on the European market, he does feel there are solid opportunities in exploring new regions to supply: "Our primary market remains the European market, where we have established a strong presence and long-standing relationships with key partners and distributors. At the same time, expanding into international markets is a strategic priority for the coming years. We aim to broaden our geographic footprint, explore new regions with high demand for our products, and strengthen our global brand recognition. By pursuing these opportunities, we seek to diversify our market base, mitigate risks associated with regional fluctuations, and capitalize on emerging trends in the global fruit trade."

With kiwi prices starting out higher when the season started, Giontis had to adapt how to market his product. "At the start of the season, we faced higher kiwifruit prices, which could have made sales more challenging. Instead, we turned it into an opportunity to highlight quality. By carefully managing our orchards, using precise cultivation practices, and implementing strict quality controls, we ensured that only the best fruit reaches the market. Additionally, optimized logistics and handling allowed us to maintain client trust, overcome pricing challenges, and reinforce our competitive position. This season proves that focus, planning, and quality make all the difference."

The price increase came from several factors in the supply process, but this has also resulted in better quality of the kiwis, Giontis emphasizes: "This year, kiwifruit prices have increased by approximately 10–15%. The rise is primarily driven by higher production costs, as expenses for growers, including labor, inputs, and cultivation practices, have all increased. In addition, post-harvest costs such as storage, preservation, packaging, and transportation have also risen significantly. Moreover, as growers strive to supply higher-quality fruit in an increasingly competitive market, they are investing more time, effort, and resources into their work."

According to Giontis, exports of Greek kiwifruit in European markets have slightly decreased over the last two months in comparison with 2024. "This decline is mainly due to higher prices, which, combined with transport costs, increase total costs compared to local fruit. Competition from Iran also affects global markets, with lower production costs allowing it to offer significantly cheaper fruit, making Asian markets challenging. On the other hand, the Americas, particularly the United States and Brazil, show strong growth. Exports to these countries have risen by up to 40%, aided by the fact that the United States does not produce domestic kiwifruit until February, relying on European imports. This seasonal gap creates strategic opportunities to meet growing demand," he concludes.

Giontis PC is exhibiting at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. You can find their booth in Hall 10.2, stand A-10.

For more information:

Nikolaos Giontis

Giontis PC

Tel: +30 69 482 712 07

[email protected]

www.giontis.gr