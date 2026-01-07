New marketing campaign for Cuties launches

Sun Pacific® is launching its new "Irresistibly Cute" fully integrated marketing campaign to celebrate everything Cutie.

"This season we're launching a campaign that is unapologetically and irresistibly cute," said Sarah Deaton, director of marketing at Sun Pacific. "No other brand owns cuteness like Cuties does. We're serving up smiles with a side of vitamin C, and we're not toning the cuteness down for anyone."

The campaign was inspired by the belief that even in stressful times, joy can be found in life's sweet little pleasures. "We're on a mission to 'cutify' the world by inviting people to embrace positivity and playfulness every day. The brand naturally brings joy, comfort and even a bit of nostalgia for simpler, sweeter times," says Deaton.

© Sun Pacific

L: A look at the brand's conventional and organic packaging; R: The brand's new merchandising "Wow" displays.

Cuties are positioned to continue spreading that happiness and embracing the brand's core purpose: to nourish the child in all of us. The campaign is rolling out across digital advertising, social media, influencer marketing, and in-store activations, timed for the holiday season. Through a vibrant, creative and cheerful brand voice, "Irresistibly Cute" encourages consumers to spread joy, share sweetness, and see the world through a brighter, more playful lens.

Retailers can help shoppers find Cuties by prominently displaying the brand in new merchandising "Wow" displays. "It was a record year for mandarins with nearly $1.8 billion¹ in sales for the domestic season and we look to continue the momentum this year," said Deaton. According to Circana data, Cuties is the fastest growing and largest mandarin brand in dollar sales by almost 10 percent over competitor brands. Additionally, Cuties is the best performing brand with higher average weekly dollars per store selling, and it has the highest repeat purchases at 61 percent with more new consumers purchasing Cuties than all other brands combined.²

To further support retailers, Cuties has a refreshed website with wellness information, Cuties crafts, activities and content along with snacking ideas and recipes to keep shoppers engaged and to encourage new and repeat purchases at retail. Shoppers can join the Cuties Club for coupons and more to continue driving traffic to stores. Retailers are encouraged to contact a Sun Pacific sales rep to develop a custom program tailored to their shoppers.

¹ Circana, Mandarin Dollar Sales in Millions (MULO+) Winter Season 24/25 vs years ago /

² Dollar Sales (MULO+), Winter Season 24/25

