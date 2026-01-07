Endive turning up in new dishes to help boost demand

Endive supply from California is in peak season and plentiful. "We have plenty of roots. Right now we are selling around 80,000 lbs/week and we could sell 90,000 lbs. per week. We really do have stronger and bigger roots this year so production looks good," says Mara Tiznado of California Endive Farms.

© California Endive FarmsPeak season for endive, which is sold year-round, lasts until March.

This comes following a change in the fields in recent years. The company is in its third season working with a new farmer from Spain who is well versed in endive crops and has made some changes in the growing operations. "So we are getting better and better in the way we grow endive and that's why we're getting better roots that are bigger and last longer," she says. "That's also why at the end of the season, next September, we will still have big healthy roots to have new endive."

Peak season for endive in California will go until March, though good volume is available year-round.

Meanwhile, marketing efforts are still underway to improve the demand for endive, an item that was once thought to be a fine dining or winter-type item only. "Some people think it's still really gourmet and that you need to be extremely culinary to know how to eat it or prepare it," says Tiznado.

Socials featuring new recipes

Those efforts include increased trade show presence, sampling events in stores but also recipe development that's being shown via social media. The latter particularly got an increased focus starting in September with the hopes that by spring and summer, when endive demand isn't as strong, that those efforts will pay off.

© California Endive FarmsRecipes for endive now include uses in cocktails and smoothies.

Recipe development is also venturing into the spaces where endive hasn't always been–think fiber-rich smoothies made with spinach, celery and green apple or incorporating it into ethnic dishes such as topping grilled endive with a Mexican mole sauce or using it in a ramen or kimchi dish. It's also being incorporated into cocktails.

That said, the supply and demand have left pricing similar to last year, though it's anticipated that foodservice pricing will strengthen come the new year. "We have always aimed to offer the best balance of price, quality and market demand," says Tiznado. "However pricing may increase in the upcoming season due to the continuous efforts we make to deliver the highest quality product, endives harvested fresh daily, full certifications, strong promotional support and marketing collaboration with our customers. We strive to stay at the forefront of the category and work closely alongside our partners."

