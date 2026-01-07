“Golden papaya supply will remain tight through the end of the year”

"This year too, we have a shortage of Golden papaya in December. This shortage will continue until the end of the month. Brazil has a strong domestic market, and demand there is also good, which is keeping prices at a healthy level," says Fabrico Torres of Torres Fresh from Barendrecht. "The Formosa papaya market is not performing as well as last year. Some volumes are still available from Spain, which is creating additional competition."

© Torres Tropical Fresh

Fabricio Torres and Salvo Moncada

Since its inception, papaya has been part of Torres Fresh's regular range. "Our strength is that we are present in all major production regions. Although these regions are 1,500 kilometres apart, this allows us to spread risks and always offer the best available product. This year, we imported 30% more papaya than last year," Fabrico says. He also wants to focus more on imports from the Canary Islands next year. "At present, we mainly source these via the Netherlands, but the next step is to start importing them ourselves next year."

Torres Fresh sells papaya throughout Europe, but mainly in Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. "In southern Europe, it is more difficult for us to be competitive. There are many importers there, and air freight costs are lower. Outside Europe, we also sell papaya, but those volumes are still limited," says sales manager Salvo Moncada. He stresses the importance of import programmes. "You really need contracts, because that is where you can secure some margin. If you have to sell papaya on the spot market all year round, you go bankrupt immediately."

© Torres Tropical Fresh

The peak in papaya sales traditionally runs from December to March, when there is little European fruit on the market. "Overall, we had a better year for papaya than last year. Although prices were not as high, the additional volumes compensated for this. We cannot say the same for all our products. For example, lime prices have never been as poor as they were this year. Mango prices were also not fantastic, but consumption of mangoes has grown remarkably this year."

