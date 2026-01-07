U.S. reports lower strawberry prices and steady avocado supply

Across major U.S. entry points, fruit and vegetable movement continues at a mixed pace, with some commodities seeing seasonal increases and others holding steady. Prices across categories show varied trends, with quality ranging from variable to generally good.

Avocado

Movement from Mexico crossings through Texas is expected to remain about the same. Trading 32-48s are very slow; others are fairly slow. Prices of conventional 40s-48s are slightly lower, organic 48s-60s are lower, and others are generally unchanged. Hass cartons 2 layers 32-36s are mostly 22.25-24.25, 40s-48s mostly 22.25-23.25, 60s mostly 21.25-22.25, 70s mostly 18.25-20.25, and 84s mostly 17.25-19.25; organic 48s mostly 32.25-34.25, 60s mostly 32.25-34.25, and 70s mostly 30.25-32.25. Extra services are included.

Blueberry

Movement from Peru imports via Miami, Philadelphia, and New York is expected to remain about the same. Trading is moderate. Prices of conventional are slightly higher, organic unchanged. Flats 12 1-pint cups with lids, large are mostly 22.00-26.00; organic large 40.00-44.00. Movement from Mexico crossings through Arizona, California, and Texas is expected to increase seasonally. Trading is moderate. Flats 12 6-ounce cups with lids are 12.00-16.00. Movement from Chile through Philadelphia is expected to increase as the season progresses; current supplies are in too few hands to establish a market.

Cucumber

Movement from Mexico through Nogales is expected to increase. Trading is fairly active. Prices of small, medium, and large are slightly higher, 24s slightly lower, 36s unchanged. Medium are mostly 14.95-16.95, fair quality 12.95-14.95, ordinary quality 7.95-8.00; small 10.00-10.95, and large mostly 13.95-15.95. Cartons 24s 5.95-6.00 and 36s 7.95-8.95. Movement through Texas is expected to remain the same with moderate trading.

Green bell pepper

Movement from Mexico through Nogales is expected to remain the same. Trading moderate. Prices unchanged. Extra-large 14.95-16.95, large 12.95-14.95, and irregular size fair quality 8.95-19.95. Movement from Coachella Valley is expected to decrease; Florida movement is steady with slightly lower prices.

Strawberry

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to increase seasonally. Trading is very active early and moderate later. Prices much lower. Flats 8 1-lb medium mostly 24.00-28.00. Florida movement similarly increasing; organic medium 38.00-42.00. California movement from Oxnard and Santa Maria remains the same, with lower prices and variable quality.

Tomato

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to remain the same. Trading fairly slow. Prices of 4x4-5x5s are slightly lower; others are lower. Vine Ripes 2-layer 4x4-4x5s mostly 12.95-14.95, 5x5s mostly 10.95-12.95, and 5x6s mostly 10.95-11.95. Movement through Nogales is expected to increase seasonally; supplies are in too few hands to establish a market. Otay Mesa movement remains the same with slightly higher prices.

