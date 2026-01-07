Indonesia aims to grow tropical fruit exports to Canada

The Indonesian Ministry of Trade is working to expand trade cooperation with Canada, with a particular focus on increasing exports of tropical fruit following the signing of the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, Director General of International Trade Negotiations, discussed the potential for collaboration during the Canada–In Asia: Momentum Jakarta event on 10 December 2025. He noted that the two countries offer complementary horticultural products. He stated, "I see a lot of potential in the horticulture sector for our cooperation. We have several tropical fruits that we can export to the Canadian market, such as, as I mentioned earlier, mango, young mango, jackfruit, dragon fruit, and salak." He added that Canada can export crops such as apples, grapes, and kiwifruit, which do not grow in Indonesia.

Djatmiko said the Canadian market remains largely undeveloped for Indonesian tropical fruit, but the Ministry aims to use the momentum created by the trade agreement to expand access. He explained that tariffs on Indonesian tropical fruit entering Canada could be reduced substantially under the agreement. "We must encourage this, we must utilize it, because it will definitely receive facilities from this CEPA. Since they do not produce these tropical fruits, they will be given a very, very low tariff, even zero."

Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia Jess Dutton said Canada is interested in strengthening agricultural and agrifood cooperation with Indonesia. Canada has established the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agrifood Office in the Philippines to expand engagement in the region, with Indonesia identified as one of its key partners.

Indonesia is already an important market for Canadian agrifood exporters. In 2024, Canada exported more than US$1.2 billion worth of agrifood and seafood products to Indonesia. Ambassador Dutton stated, "Canada and Indonesia have a strong and growing partnership in the agriculture and food security sectors. Canada values this partnership and our shared commitment to enhancing agricultural cooperation."

Source: RRI