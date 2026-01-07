Mexico faces heavy inflows as garlic supply surges globally

Mexico remains at the centre of current garlic market turbulence, according to market participants. The country is receiving large volumes from Peru, Argentina, and Chile, while also handling continued inflows of Chinese garlic through unofficial channels. The combination of abundant supply and increased global competition has made Mexican buyers more cautious, contributing to a volatile and competitive trading environment.

South American participants report strong production in general, but note limited room for commercial improvement due to saturated regional conditions. Additional supply from Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile is adding pressure to an already crowded market. Brazil's domestic inventories and ongoing production are also influencing regional trade flows.

In Asia, market participants describe China as progressing through its main export season with consistent demand and stable logistics. While overall export activity is slightly lower than in previous years, China remains a central influence on global supply dynamics and on buyer sourcing strategies.

European market reports present mixed conditions. Italy is described as stable, while Spain faces reduced output, higher production costs, and growing competition from lower-cost origins. Participants also observe that European buyers, especially in northern regions, are shifting away from Spanish garlic in favour of origins offering more stable quality, often China. Germany enters December with steady availability and a gradual seasonal rise in demand.

In Africa and the Mediterranean, market participants report expanding supply. Egypt continues to increase garlic acreage and export capacity, although there is ongoing uncertainty about seed conditions and weather effects on the coming season. South Africa is experiencing ample availability from both local production and imports, which is contributing to slower sales and concerns about informal trade affecting formal market structures.

Across all regions, participants describe a season shaped by high global supply, increased competition from low-cost exporters, shifting sourcing decisions, and uneven demand. Mexico and South America are viewed as key drivers in the current garlic market landscape.

