Cuba state mango plantation left unharvested

In central Cuba, a state-run mango plantation is currently not harvesting fruit, according to information published by the independent Food Monitor Program (FMP). While the Cuban population faces limited availability of basic food products, mango fruit at the plantation is reportedly left uncollected and rotting on the ground.

FMP reported on its X account that the plantation, previously used for mango production, is affected by weed growth and a lack of maintenance. The organization attributed the situation to shortages of fertilizer, fuel, and labor, which prevented the harvest from taking place. As a result, mangoes were not collected, processed, or marketed, despite nearby communities experiencing food insecurity.

According to FMP, dozens of tons of mangoes were lost this season and never reached consumers, contributing to higher prices in different market channels. "Families are responsible for gathering and stacking the mangoes that the State does not collect, process, or market," the organization stated.

FMP noted that what could function as an organized production chain supplying markets, schools, and hospitals has instead become fragmented, with local farmers operating independently while the State retains control over large areas of land. The organization warned that prolonged abandonment is affecting long-term productivity, as trees are not pruned or grafted, invasive vegetation spreads, and land quality declines.

"The mango, one of the most representative fruits of Cuba, ends up rotting on the ground while families go hungry," FMP said, pointing to limited coordination and management within the current agricultural system.

The situation described by FMP is not limited to mangoes. A farmer in Artemisa reported that he was unable to find buyers for his pumpkin harvest, raising concerns about production planning, market access, and post-harvest coordination across multiple crops.

The cases highlighted by FMP illustrate challenges in harvesting, logistics, and market integration within Cuba's agricultural sector, with production losses occurring alongside constrained food availability for the population.

Source: CiberCuba