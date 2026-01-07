Europe wants more Brazilian papaya, but MRLs limit the amount of fruit that can be exported

Brazil's papaya market shows contrasting trends: rising demand domestically and internationally, yet production is constrained by field conditions and regulatory restrictions. Jonas R. Spindel, the commercial director and partner at Nortefrut, one of Brazil's leading papaya producers, shares insights on the situation.

© Nortefrut

"Brazil is Europe's main supplier of papayas, but exports only account for 5-10% of Nortefrut's total volume. Most of the production is consumed locally, driven by strong domestic demand and a growing recognition of the fruit's quality. We operate throughout the country, with Brazil remaining our primary focus," Spindel stated. Regionally, the company also supplies Uruguay and Argentina.

© Nortefrut

A key factor behind the company's success in Europe is its post-harvest handling procedures: papayas destined for the European market are harvested as close to full ripeness as possible, ensuring a better consumer experience. "However, producing according to European standards remains a challenge. Restrictions on maximum residue limits (MRLs) limit the use of phytosanitary tools and significantly reduce the availability of exportable fruit. European market rules are very different. Producing under these conditions is much more difficult," he stated.

Brazilian crop productivity is also affected by structural factors. Diseases, unpredictable weather, and limited access to suitable phytosanitary products for minor crops like papaya hinder progress, Spindel stated. "Some products approved for other fruits cannot be used on papaya because there are no studies for this crop," he said. This lack of investment in research limits the sector's ability to improve productivity.

© Nortefrut

Nortefrut primarily cultivates Formosa papaya, derived from Tainung 01 hybrid seeds, and it remains the most popular in the market. The alternatives tested so far haven't gained much traction due to technical difficulties or yield problems, he added. Breeding work for the smaller Solo papaya continues on-site through ongoing plant selection.

Despite the challenges, international demand continues to grow, driven by consumers seeking tastier, riper fruit, such as the Brazilian papaya. "Today there's more demand than what we can supply," Spindel stated.

