New vegetable propagation nursery officially opened in Suriname

"It all started with six seed trays that we couldn't put outside because there was no water," says Sarwan Benie of De Kleine Nursery & Agroshop in Suriname. What began as a quick workaround during a water shortage grew, in just three years, into a thriving propagation business with more than 900,000 young vegetable plants ready for sale.

"We decided to sell the vegetable seedlings instead," he explains. That spontaneous choice turned out to be a perfect hit, since all six trays sold almost immediately. "That really got us thinking. If the demand is this strong, why not start a proper nursery?"

© Rakesh Jhagroe



With an initial greenhouse measuring 8 by 4 meters, the family took their first serious step. Now, three years later, De Kleine Nursery boasts six greenhouses with a total area of ​​1,400 square meters.

Thousands of plants per day

"We sow two hundred trays a day," Sarwan explains, "which works out to around twenty thousand young plants daily." Their current stock has grown to about nine hundred thousand seedlings. "Our assortment is quite diverse, including pepper, boulanger, which is the local aubergine, tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, antroewa, celery used as soup greens, sweet corn, okra, and broccoli."

© Rakesh Jhagroe

Seedlings boulanger and antroewa

Their customers range from smallholders to large commercial growers, and each day between 7,500 and 10,000 young plants leave the nursery. "Even hobby gardeners now know exactly where to go for healthy and affordable seedlings," Sarwan says.

No fear of competition

De Kleine Nursery is not worried about competitors. "Our prices are much lower than those of other nurseries in Suriname," Sarwan says with confidence, "and the quality is simply good. Our customers can see that."

Over the past few months, those same customers began asking for more than just young plants. There was a growing need for fertilizers, crop protection products, and substrate. "We saw that as an opportunity," Sarwan explains.

© Rakesh Jhagroe

Expansion to agroshop and future plans

In November 2025, the family officially opened De Kleine Nursery & Agroshop. "Now we can offer our customers a complete package," Sarwan says proudly. The expansion also means the business is gearing up for further modernization. "We're considering investing in a seeding machine next year. Our goal is to become the largest vegetable propagation nursery in Suriname."

