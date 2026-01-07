Jamaica reports heavy fruit and vegetable losses after Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica's fruit and vegetable sector sustained extensive damage when Hurricane Melissa made landfall on 28 October 2025. The category five storm struck major producing areas, including St. Elizabeth, Hanover, St. James, and Westmoreland. Preliminary assessments from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining (MoAFM) estimate total agricultural losses at approximately US$180 million.

Fresh vegetables and fruit crops accounted for the majority of the losses. According to early MoAFM reporting, fruit and vegetable production represented an estimated 68 per cent of all agricultural damage. The most affected categories included fresh vegetables such as cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, hot pepper, melon, and pumpkin. Losses in these commodities exceeded US$54 million.

Tuber crops, including yams and cassava, also sustained heavy damage, with losses totaling US$28 million. Bananas and plantains, both key components of Jamaica's fruit supply and domestic food consumption, were similarly impacted, though final loss values are still being compiled.

The combined destruction of vegetable fields, fruit orchards, and tuber farms has raised concerns about Jamaica's short and medium-term food supply. The country is now assessing how best to restore production and stabilize market availability in the coming months.

Despite the widespread damage, Jamaica's two international airports and major seaports remain operational, which allows the movement of recovery supplies and commercial trade. The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a US$18.7 million recovery program intended for replanting, seed distribution, and land preparation. To address immediate shortages, the government also intends to supplement local supply through targeted fruit and vegetable imports, including papaya, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, and carrots.

International assistance has begun to support early recovery efforts. United States authorities have contributed more than US$22 million in relief and disaster assistance following the hurricane.

Government officials warn that, due to extensive crop damage in the main production corridors, Jamaica is expected to face supply constraints and increased fruit and vegetable prices through the end of 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026.

