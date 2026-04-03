Sales of agretti grown in Northern Italy have started

The harvest of agretti grown by 'Fellini Patrizio' on the '67' farm has begun slightly later than last year due to recent weather events. Although it is the end of March, the weather is wintry, with temperatures of 5 °C, and there is snow on the hillsides just a few kilometres away. In these conditions, the two proprietors, father and son, are overseeing the agretti, which grow under the latest generation of greenhouses.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comPartial view of the greenhouse with agretti

"We are carrying out the first mowing," the Fellinis explain, "and the production is uniform and of excellent quality. Agretti are a novelty in northern Italy, and thanks to our greenhouses, we have made significant progress. This enables us to sell this product at the right time, when demand is high due to the imminent Easter holiday. Not to mention that we had agretti in our product range at least a month ago, grown by trusted southern Italian farmers."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comPatrizio and Emile Fellini

Agretti, known as 'lischi' in Romagna, is a vegetable that is growing in popularity. They are harvested by hand, cut just above ground level, and packaged without roots. We offer 300 g cardboard and plastic trays, which are available to order now.

The product can be packaged in either cardboard or plastic trays

Production has become increasingly difficult. 26 March 2026 will be remembered for a long time in Romagna because of the severe damage, particularly to fruit plantations. 'The problems are now a daily occurrence,' says Emile, 'due to weather conditions that make planning difficult and result in heavy losses in production yields. It is becoming progressively more challenging to cover production costs, primarily due to the frequent unavailability of the active ingredients necessary for crop protection," he explains.

Regardless of whether these issues are due to the war, the weather, or various inefficiencies, the fact remains that we have received price adjustments of 10% or more from our suppliers. These range from packaging and services to diesel and fertilisers. The situation is becoming unsustainable. If another year like 2025 occurs, I will understand why many companies may have to close their doors."

For more information:

FelliniPatrizio S.r.L.

Via G. Pascoli, 875

47035 Gambettola (FC) - Italy

+39 0547 659 777

[email protected]

www.fellinipatrizio.it