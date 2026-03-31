"Demand for sliced mushrooms is outpacing supply"

"Demand for mushrooms is currently exceeding expectations, despite the favourable weather in recent weeks," says Noud van den Broek of Banken Champignons. "The week leading up to Easter is traditionally a strong sales period. In particular, demand for larger packs increases, as does interest in exotic mushrooms. Easter usually marks a turning point in the season. After this period, good weather often continues, causing mushroom consumption to decline slightly. We respond by scaling down production in time, allowing us to maintain freshness and avoid oversupply in the market."

"Cultivation is progressing well. We are seeing stable and consistent production of both white and chestnut mushrooms, as well as exotic varieties. However, it should be noted that the consistency of raw materials and cultivation outside the Netherlands is often less stable, which keeps the European market dynamic. Last winter, this led to shortages in certain export markets. Nevertheless, we not only managed to supply our regular customers effectively, but also achieved additional export sales," the commercial manager says.

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Demand cut product

When asked about mushroom trends across different markets and channels, Noud replies, "We regularly analyse market data and provide guidance to our customers. This data shows clear growth in e-commerce channels. Consumers continue to seek time-saving solutions, both when shopping and cooking. This is reflected in rising demand for convenience products, such as mushroom mixes and sliced products. At present, we can barely keep up with demand. Therefore, we will significantly expand our convenience department this year, where mushrooms are sliced and mixed."

"In addition, we see that consumers in Eastern Europe are becoming more affluent and increasingly willing to spend more on high-quality mushroom products. Markets closer to home continue to develop in terms of sustainability. At Banken, we aim to lead in this area and continue to reduce our footprint each year. Scope 3 emissions, particularly those of our suppliers, contribute significantly. We are therefore working closely with our suppliers to take further steps towards sustainability."

Runners-up

"Sliced mushrooms, as mentioned, are currently very popular. In addition, exotic mushrooms continue to grow strongly. A good example is the king oyster mushroom (eryngii). It is remarkable how much this product has increased in both popularity and sales. This is partly due to its versatility, as it is suitable for a wide range of preparations and cuisines. Its meaty texture, flavour, and appealing appearance also play an important role."

As the main challenges, Noud currently identifies attracting and retaining skilled staff, particularly at the nurseries. "In addition, we are seeing rising costs, partly due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, which is putting pressure on margins. At the same time, this means that consumers can currently buy mushrooms at relatively low prices, which supports demand."

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New harvesting robot

Banken Champignons began harvesting mushrooms with robots in cooperation with 4AG Robotics in early January. "It is impressive and almost futuristic to see this technology in practice. At the same time, we are still at an early stage of this development, and several technical and operational challenges remain. Nevertheless, we are confident that this is the right direction, both to secure long-term product availability and to use raw materials more efficiently and sustainably. During the upcoming Mushroom Days, we will open our company to growers and other interested parties, allowing them to take a closer look at these developments and our robots," concludes Noud.

For more information

Noud van den Broek

Banken Champignons

Tel: +31 24 36 67 451

[email protected]

www.bankenchampignons.com