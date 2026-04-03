"I am fairly confident about the 2026 asparagus campaign"

The bad weather at the start of the year severely disrupted the start of the French asparagus campaign, but some growers are still drawing positive conclusions from the start of the season. This is the case of Maxime Gervasoni, a producer at the family business Le Tresquois, who has managed to maintain a strategic earliness that now gives him an advantageous position on the market.

© Le Tresquois

Decisive foresight in the face of bad weather

A few weeks ago, heavy rain and wind made most of the plots impassable, preventing producers from forming the soil mounds. Maxime Gervasoni was one of the few to be able to carry out this vital operation ahead of time, enabling him to stay one step ahead of the market. "We managed to find a time slot to form the mounds as early as January. This early start has enabled us to get off to a flying start. Responsiveness is really - and today even more so - the watchword in our business." As a result, production has been able to maintain its earliness, even in a market where there is a shortfall. "Our first asparagus was well-priced. Today, prices are holding up well, even though special offers are being stepped up. As for quality, our clients are satisfied, and we are getting good feedback. All in all, it has been a better start to the campaign than last year."

© Le Tresquois

Fair volumes for Easter

In the fortnight since the campaign began, the ramp-up in production has been impacted by last week's cold temperatures. "The cold has slowed production down, which means that volumes will be just right for Easter. It is going to come down to a matter of a few days, but on the whole, supplies should be secure," explains the producer, who remains positive. "With the return of milder temperatures, the season is now fully underway and should rapidly gain momentum. After Easter, we still have the whole month of April, which is often dynamic in terms of consumption. I am pretty confident about the 2026 campaign."

For more information:

Maxime Gervasoni

Le Tresquois

Phone: +33 (0) 6 48 81 85 00

[email protected]