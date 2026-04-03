Celery growing transitions back to Oxnard

The transition is underway for celery growing, moving from Yuma, Arizona back to Oxnard, California. "Supply is ample across both regions, with volume well balanced and neither short nor excessive. Overall, quality remains good as the transition continues," says Josh Ruiz, VP of operations and ag technology for Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

The mild winter in Arizona helped for strong quality celery from the region. That's different from last season's crop which saw a much more challenging transition with quality impacted by record‑breaking rainfall at the time. "This year's difference in supply conditions compared to last year has been significant—almost night and day," says Ruiz.

Heat in Arizona

However, recent record-breaking high temperatures in Arizona were a significant factor for winter crops and created additional growing challenges. "Everything's been ahead of schedule, which has not been a problem. Everything is smoothly and efficiently transitioning a bit earlier to stay on this schedule and ensure steady supply." He does note that one primary challenge has been increased pest pressure occurring earlier than expected, driven by elevated temperatures. That accelerated insect activity is beyond typical seasonal norms.

Along with Arizona, production is also finishing in Florida all of which now leaves the majority of supply coming from Oxnard.

© Duda Farm Fresh Foods

As for demand, it's steady and as expected, with a slight lift driven by March Madness, Easter, and increased springtime meal planning. "Celery consumption tends to follow well‑established seasonal patterns. Demand typically peaks around major holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, the Super Bowl, and Easter, with continued strength through the spring," says Ruiz, noting that pricing has come down due to increase in supply and transition. "Volumes generally soften during the summer months before picking up again in the fall with the back‑to‑school season. These patterns are consistent with what we're seeing now, and in the most recent four‑week period, celery volume across the category is up 1.7 percent."

Activity in celery category

Meanwhile, helping round out the category this spring and into summer, Dandy recently launched a 2 inch celery dippers™ fresh-cut celery sticks that are pre-washed and ready-to-eat and can be used for snacking, entertaining and more. "While summer is not typically a primary promotional window for celery at retail, it's an important opportunity to proactively drive consumption. By positioning celery for warm‑weather occasions such as barbecues, picnics, and casual entertaining, we aim to encourage expanded usage," says Ruiz, noting this season, the company anticipates strong quality and adequate volumes, allowing it to partner with customers on thoughtful, well‑timed promotional initiatives throughout the summer months.

Looking ahead, supply is expected to remain steady in both volume and quality.

Back at Duda Farm Fresh Foods, this year the company is also celebrating its 100th anniversary following family farming across six generations. "The milestone reflects a legacy of innovation that helped redefine the celery category, from the development of proprietary seed varieties known for exceptional sweetness and crunch to industry‑advancing solutions such as fresh‑cut produce and waterjet cutting technology," says Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation for the company and National Celery Month. Throughout March, the company ran a "Celery-brating 100 Years" Giveaway where contest participants could win a 4-in-1 Dandy kitchen tool, a 100th anniversary shopping bag, a celery inspired tea towel, a menu planning notepad, and free Dandy celery for an entire year. Other marketing initiatives included sharing recipes, usage ideas, nutritional benefits and more on its Celery Central hub.

For more information:

Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Tel: +1 (407) 365-2111

[email protected]

www.dudafresh.com