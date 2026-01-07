U.S. ends 50% tariff as Brazil’s fruit exports fall 40%

The removal of the United States' 50% tariff on Brazilian imports is easing pressure on Brazil's fruit and vegetable export sector after three and a half months of reduced trade. Data from Comex Stat shows mango exports to the U.S. fell 40% in value between August and October compared with the same period last year. Brazil nut shipments declined 94%, while grapes and ginger also recorded lower volumes.

Ascenza Brasil's country director, Renato Francischelli, said: "The removal of the tariffs in November opened the way to restoring the dynamics of bilateral trade. The U.S. market is strategic for Brazilian fruits, and the elimination of the charge creates room for a recovery in export flows." Despite lower prices, exporters continued to supply mangoes during the tariff period to avoid high stocks and weakened commercial relationships.

According to Comex Stat, Brazil exported 31,800 tons of mangoes to the U.S. between August and October this year, up from 22,600 tons in the same period of 2024, an increase of 41%. However, the average price fell from US$1.30 per kilo last year to US$0.78 this year, a 40% decrease. Revenue dropped from US$29.4 million in 2024 to US$25 million this year. Shipments of Brazil nuts fell from 367.6 tons to 21.6 tons, while grape exports declined 67%, from 2,800 tons to 938.3 tons. Ginger exports fell from 3,600 tons to 2,800 tons, with export value down from US$5.4 million to US$3.4 million.

Francischelli noted that exporters shifted some volumes to Europe, Asia, and South America to maintain market access. He said: "The tariff hike showed that Brazilian producers need to be prepared for movements not directly related to their production efficiency or consumer market demand, but which can suddenly change market access conditions and require rapid responses to preserve competitiveness and international presence."

The U.S. tariff, imposed on August 6 and revoked on November 20, reduced Brazilian exports to the U.S. by 16.5% in August, 20.3% in September, and 37.9% in October, according to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services. Despite the restrictions, Agência Brasil reported that Brazil's total exports grew 9.1% year-on-year in October, setting a monthly record since 1989.

Source: Notícias Agrícolas / DatamarNews