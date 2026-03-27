California names March 31 Farmworkers Day

The California Farm Bureau recognized efforts in the State Legislature to honor farmworkers' vital role in sustaining California agriculture through the designation of Farmworkers Day.

California Assembly Bill 2156 recognizes March 31 as "Farmworkers Day," aiming to acknowledge the tireless commitment and contributions farmworkers make to sustaining the state's agricultural production.

"California is the leading grower of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in the United States, and farmworkers are essential to ensuring crops are planted, worked, and harvested on tight timelines," said Shannon Douglass, president of the California Farm Bureau, which represents more than 23,000 farmers and ranchers statewide.

"Farmworkers are at the heart of every harvest, and their contributions deserve recognition on both this special day and year-round as well," Douglass added.

The California Farm Bureau emphasized that Farmworkers Day is an opportunity to highlight the people behind the food we eat every day, and draw attention to the challenges they face, including workforce stability, access to resources, and evolving regulatory conditions.

"Farmworkers are vital to the strength of our food system and rural economies," said Douglass. "As we celebrate their contributions, we must also advance policies that support both farm employees and the farmers and ranchers who rely on them."

© California Farm BereauFor more information:

California Farm Bureau

Tel: +1 916 561 5500

Email: [email protected]

www.cfbf.com