Agreement signed for companies from Italy and Uzbekistan

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, the Cermac Consortium, and Promos Italia for cooperation in the sector of agricultural production was signed in Tashkent. Cermac President Enrico Turoni explains that "The signing of this agreement is satisfying and we believe that it will serve mutual growth between Italy and Uzbekistan. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Tashkent between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cermac Consortium, and Promos Italia, with the aim of strengthening international collaboration in the development of the agri-food sector and technologies for the agricultural supply chain."

Left to right: Francesco Lollobrigida (Italian Minister of Agriculture), Enrico Turoni (President of Cermac), Raffaello Benetti (Promos Italia), Djamoliddin Babakhanov (Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture), Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov (Uzbek Minister of Agriculture)

The agreement aims to promote trade exchange, technological cooperation, and joint internationalisation initiatives between the companies of the countries involved, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and the development of the fruit and vegetable and agri-food supply chains. The collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cermac Consortium, and Promos Italia aims to create new opportunities for businesses by supporting innovation, competitiveness, and the sustainable growth of the agri-food chain.

"Through this Memorandum, the parties undertake to collaborate in order to facilitate the access of companies to international markets, promote the exchange of agricultural technologies and innovative solutions, support the modernisation of agricultural production and processing chains, develop training programmes, B2B meetings and business missions, and facilitate the participation of companies in international fairs and platforms dedicated to agribusiness and agricultural technologies.

"The Memorandum represents an important step towards the strengthening of economic and institutional relations in the agricultural sector between Italy and Uzbekistan, contributing to the development of industrial partnerships, technology transfer, and investment opportunities. The document, which was signed on 24th March, will be the basis for joint operational initiatives in the coming months, aimed at strengthening cooperation and facilitating the integration of businesses in international markets."

For more information:

Cermac Consortium

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