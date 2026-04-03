CBP seizes $17.7 million meth hidden in blackberry shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted suspected methamphetamine valued at more than $17 million concealed within a shipment manifested as blackberries.

"Our CBP officers use all available tools and technology to thwart smuggling attempts at our international crossings," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "This massive interception of meth illustrates our commitment to keeping our communities safe."

© U.S. Customs and Border Protection

During the evening of March 23, CBP officers encountered a commercial tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico, at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility. The vehicle was referred for secondary inspection using nonintrusive inspection equipment.

During the examination, officers extracted 862 packages of suspected methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,984.16 pounds (900 kg), concealed within the shipment of blackberries. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $17,737,200.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation.

For more information:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Tel: +1 877 227 5511

Email: [email protected]

www.cbp.gov