Shibuya Seiki develop and manufacture a wide variety of machinery, systems and plants, including fresh produce sorting machines.

"We're one of the leading fresh produce sorting/grading system manufacturers in Japan. One of our newest machines for the fresh produce sector is our sorting machine with an AI sensor," explains Yayoi Suzuki from Shibuya Seiki. "It can detect various external defects, such as raw wounds and sunburn, which conventional image processing cannot handle. We are also harnessing sorting and grading data to provide timely feedback to farms, allowing proactive control of disease and pest damage."

© Shibuya Seiki

AI System:

"Our AI system supports multiple AI models simultaneously and uses multi-spectral imaging with various wavelengths to capture distinctive images, providing flexible solutions for on-site needs. With multi-model support, we can combine multiple AI models tailored to different inspection characteristics, enabling the detection of damage and disease—previously reliant on manual visual checks—in a single processing run. For example, our system can identify not only defects, but also diseases such as scab on potatoes."

AI technology is also being applied to detecting foreign object contamination in food processing.

© Shibuya Seiki

Robotic future:

"Our robotic systems are utilized mainly for packaging fruits and vegetables, like placing them into the box. It can reduce the number of workers for packaging. The main fruit it can process are apples, melons and watermelons. As for robotics. we are mainly selling in Japan, but expanding to global market. Regarding our sorting/grading system, we are selling in several different countries besides Japan, like Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Honduras and so on. I'm confident our uniquely designed system for Japanese customers can empower agricultural development worldwide."

Shibuya Seiki were awarded the 2023 Development Award by the Society of Agricultural and Food Engineers in Japan.

For more information:

Yayoi Suzuki

Shibuya Seiki Co., Ltd.

Tel: 053-421-1213

Email: [email protected]

www.shibuya-sss.co.jp