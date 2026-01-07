Australian exporter Harvest Moon is looking forward to launching their new brand of Snackables into Asian Markets early next year. The snack carrots are a special variety, small and sweet, grown in Australia, packed with vitamins A, K, & C, plus magnesium and zinc for a natural nutritional boost.

© HarvestMoon"We have been exporting our Snackables to various Asian markets for a couple of years and have learnt a lot along the way," said Ben Meadows from Harvest Moon. "We're excited to launch our new export punnet, designed to clearly showcase our Australian origin with a fresh logo shaped like Australia."

"We have also adapted the packaging for the warm, humid climate with an anti-fog layer and a fresh seal guarantee, which is high on Asian consumers' priorities."

Harvest Moon has also added a koala character to make the snack carrots more appealing to young families, who are a target demographic for Snackables.

© HarvestMoon

"Hong Kong is currently our largest market in Asia, and we'll be adding Cantonese text in gold foil to match our premium look and feel. Because many Asian consumers typically eat fruit raw but not vegetables, our key message is that Snackables® are a healthy, crunchy, fruity, naturally sweet baby carrot that can be eaten raw as a snack."

Harvest Moon has found that in-store sampling is the best way to introduce this new concept to consumers. "In-store sampling saw a 300% uplift in sales during the activity and so far, a 33% increase in baseline sales. By giving consumers the chance to taste Snackables®, we can clearly demonstrate that it's a raw, ready-to-eat product. This involves a significant investment, as we also provide merchandise alongside Snackables.

© HarvestMoon

Thailand and Malaysia are the 2nd- and 3rd-largest markets for Snackables, with Taiwan and Vietnam also showing promise. Harvest Moon already supplies a wide range of vegetables to these markets, so the brand is well established and recognised.

When entering new markets, it can be difficult to gauge demand, but fresh produce doesn't just grow overnight, so the planting has already been done in preparation.

"We planted the snack carrots in September and October, so we are already committed to supplying these markets. We've taken a realistic approach to forecasting. While volumes will be modest to begin with, these are high-value markets, and our broad distribution network positions us well."

