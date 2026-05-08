U.S. peach market split between processing pressure and pricing

The U.S. peach market is showing diverging conditions between California's processing sector and the fresh market, with softer pricing expectations emerging as East Coast harvests begin and contract discussions continue.

California's clingstone peach processing industry is under pressure following Del Monte's closure of its Modesto processing facility. According to U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson, the closure removed processing capacity for more than 30% of California peaches used in canned fruit production, leaving around 50,000 tons of cling peaches without buyers despite efforts to secure replacement contracts.

The USDA approved support measures of up to US$9 million to fund the removal of up to 420,000 clingstone peach trees covering approximately 1,214 hectares before the 2026 harvest.

According to Thompson, government analysis indicated that removing 50,000 tons from production could reduce projected losses by around US$30 million.

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"Proud to have helped secure up to $9 million to support peach farmers in Yuba, Sutter, and surrounding regions," said Thompson. "When a processing facility closes, and 55,000 acres of fruit suddenly have nowhere to go — that's not something a family farm can just absorb."

Industry representatives said growers are facing decisions between removing orchards or absorbing financial losses. The impact is particularly affecting younger orchards that have not yet reached full production capacity.

In contrast, the fresh peach market remains more stable. Pacific Trellis announced a multi-state summer peach program covering South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania from May through September, according to FreshFruitPortal. The program is designed to maintain continuous retail supply through overlapping regional harvests.

Market reports indicate stable to slightly easing peach prices, with some softening expected in IQF segments. However, spot market activity remains limited as many buyers continue operating under previous contracts.

East Coast peach harvests beginning in May are also expected to drive new contract pricing discussions, with market expectations pointing to lower prices compared with last year due to available inventories and adequate supply levels.

The current market environment highlights the impact that processing facility closures can have on California's processing peach sector and established supply chains.

The USDA tree removal program reflects efforts to reduce oversupply following the loss of processing demand.

Overall, market conditions continue to diverge between the processing and fresh peach sectors, with processing operations facing restructuring pressure while fresh programs maintain more stable supply frameworks.

Source: Mintec/Expana