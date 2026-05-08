Chilean blueberries face rising competition in Europe and U.S.

Chile continues to have opportunities in key blueberry markets such as Europe and the United States, although the sector is operating in a more competitive environment where quality and consistency are becoming increasingly important.

Speaking at the XL International Blueberry Seminar Chile 2026, Gonzalo Salinas of Rabobank said imported fruit now accounts for almost two-thirds of the blueberry supply in the U.S. market, with Peru, Chile, and Mexico playing central roles.

According to Salinas, Chile still maintains an export window, particularly during the transition to Mexican supply. However, he noted that market access is no longer based only on availability.

"As Salinas stated, 'you can't just arrive with any kind of blueberry'."

In Europe, Chile is facing growing competition from Peru, which now maintains market presence throughout the Chilean season. Morocco is also increasing its participation during overlapping marketing periods.

Europe has consolidated its position as Chile's main blueberry export destination, but the market has become more competitive as buyers increasingly focus on fruit quality and supply consistency.

Consistency was one of the main themes of Salinas' presentation. According to him, consumers are no longer willing to accept inconsistent product performance between purchases.

He said Chile must move away from a situation where "the box of blueberries is an unknown quantity" and instead supply fruit that provides "security of purchase and repurchase."

Organic blueberry shipments to Europe have also increased during recent seasons, according to the presentation.

China, meanwhile, was identified as a market requiring closer monitoring. Salinas noted that Chile has been reducing its participation in that market, while Europe and the United States continue to offer more stable opportunities despite increasing competition.

Salinas also stated that the blueberry category remains relatively young and continues to expand among consumers with different preferences related to size, texture, and flavour.

In the U.S., consumption remains concentrated in premium segments, which, according to Salinas, still leaves room for category growth while maintaining value.

For Chilean exporters, the current market environment increasingly depends on delivering fruit that consistently meets buyer expectations throughout the season.

Source: Blueberries Consulting