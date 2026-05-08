Early start anticipated for California table grape season

Like many commodities in California that are seeing an early start to their seasons in 2026, California table grapes are shaping up to also begin early. "There has been fantastic weather and things are close to three weeks ahead of normal right now. It's on pace to be one of, if not, the earliest year we've ever had," says Jim Beagle of Grapery.

How early is still to be determined, especially given May could be a cool month which would slow down that growing. "By June, it's hot every day and we'll have the timing dialed in. Whatever it is, it will be earlier–we're just not sure how early yet," said Beagle.

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Growing conditions for grapes

This follows a generally good set of growing conditions leading into the season. Early years are typically due to warm, dry weather–growing conditions grapes particularly love. This year, California saw another wet winter which is indicative of good water supply and reflected in the healthy vines of the grapes. "There have been several years of good, high quality water and they got more this year which sets the stage for good growth. Once the vines came out of dormancy, the dry weather is fantastic for growth but also fruit quality. It makes for a good quality year," he adds.

Bunch counts are also looking good at this point making for a large crop–yet, one that's not so large that it detracts from fruit quality. To harvest that crop, labor availability also seems to be good–all positive signs of a promising California table grape season.

As for the transition into the main California season from Mexico and the Coachella Valley, those regions are also seeing earlier starts and aren't excessively heavy with fruit. In all, a smooth transition to the main California table grape season from the San Joaquin Valley is expected.

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The state of demand

Demand for table grapes is also seeing good momentum. "Consumption of table grapes is up and they continue to grow in popularity," says Beagle. "There is also a shift in the consumption of green seedless grapes that have become more popular relative to red. You see a pendulum swing between the two over the years that generally, I believe, is driven by whatever is seeing better quality at the time and there are a lot of good green varieties right now."

What is also helping consumption is the state of table grape imports in 2026. "My sense is that in the last few months in the U.S., it's a better than normal quality year for imports. What's good about it is that consumers have had a better than normal eating experience consistently with imports and there are carryover effects that are good for the marketplace," says Beagle.

The early start also helps open up some new promotional opportunities this season, including the 4th of July–a window the San Joaquin Valley isn't always early enough to reach. Other events in which consumers will be gathering and buying food at grocery stores for their gatherings include The World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting this year, but also 250th American independence celebrations and more. "It seems like there's a lot of anticipation towards healthy levels of promotions which is causing excitement with retailers," adds Beagle.

For more information:

Jim Beagle

Grapery

Tel: +1-661-387-9300

[email protected]

www.grapery.biz