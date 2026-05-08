"The estimation is a reduction of 30% on last year, driven by market indications of demand and crop availability"

The harvest was completed on time in March at Balle Bros despite some periods of challenging weather.

"Whilst size proportions were OK, there were fewer larger sizes, 75mm+ in the crop, which hasn't been ideal," commented Kathy Cowell from the company. "Yields were average this year due to the wet growing season."

© Balle Bros

Export season

The duration of the export season is difficult to predict as it will depend on certain factors such as demand, sizes available, and keeping quality. "We have almost completed export to the EU and UK, with only another week to go. Volumes to the EU are down. The estimation is a reduction of 30% on last year. This has been driven by both market indications of demand and crop availability. With South East Asia, we anticipate continuing through July and into August."

The EU still has stock in the Netherlands and Germany, although according to Kathy, these are decreasing now, and she expects demand for New Zealand onions to be underway in weeks 20 / 21.

Asian exports

"Export to North Asia began in February, with exports to South East Asia (Indonesia) commencing in early March this year, which is much earlier than the previous 2 years. Demand in North Asia is average; there is good demand in South East Asia this year."



"Exports to Indonesia have been better this season as the quota was issued earlier, and to date, good volumes have been shipped. Kathy said that demand remains strong into May and is anticipated to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

European demand

"Dutch onion stocks have been high in Europe. Despite high export numbers, the availability has meant pricing has struggled to increase in the latter part of the season; this, in turn, creates a challenge in obtaining the higher price range we require for NZ onions. Competition from Chinese onions hasn't been as prevalent in key markets this season to date."

For more information:

Kathy Cowell

Balle Bros Group

Tel: + 64 9 2370892

Email: [email protected]

www.ballebros.co.nz