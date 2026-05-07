PEI potato supply cleaning up amid planting preparations

Potato supply in Prince Edward Island, Canada is winding down. "The colored potato supply tightened up quicker than normal this year. There was essentially a hard stop on yellows, although demand is definitely still there," says Jennifer Harris of Island Growers Co. "At this point, yellow potatoes are largely being reserved for retail programs and existing contracts."

Red potatoes are now finished for the season, while white potatoes wrapped up some time ago. Yellow and round white potatoes were able to see some pricing increases as supplies tightened, while red pricing remained relatively steady. Russets are still available, though supplies vary by grower. "There are still a handful of growers who are long on Russets, but the demand will come," says Harris.

How does this compare to last year at this time? While last season was shorter overall, supply moved in a more balanced and manageable way than they have this year. "This season has really been a year of peaks and valleys, with starts and stops for demand," adds Harris.

© Island Growers Co.

Slower demand early in the season

Part of that volatility stemmed from a slower start to demand during the early months of the 2025–2026 crop year. Warm summer temperatures allowed the supply pipeline to remain fuller for longer, shifting normal buying patterns.

"I think with warmer outdoor temperatures, buyers were slower getting into their usual back-to-school movement," says Harris. "When the U.S. Thanksgiving business finally came, it wasn't quite as strong as we typically see. Exports to other countries are also down. We've continued to feel pressure from regions with stronger crops this season."

Looking ahead, Harris knows though that the potatoes will continue to find a home. "Florida experienced weather challenges this year and the pipeline isn't filling the way it normally would," she says. "With colors cleaning up, the next category to finish will be Russets. It's simply a matter of time."

Pricing overall remains slightly higher than last year, though increases have been modest. She notes that growers need those increases given rising production costs and the lingering impact of drought conditions experienced last summer.

© Island Growers Co.

Planting and the weather

As growers prepare for the new crop, weather and moisture conditions remain top of mind.

"A handful of growers have started planting, particularly those using row covers or those who traditionally plant early," says Harris, adding that after a few warm days earlier this spring, PEI saw additional snow and rainfall. While the snow and rain has delayed early field activity somewhat, it has also helped replenish lower-than-normal water tables following last year's dry conditions. "Our farm is getting ready, but we still need the ground to really come alive before planting can fully begin," Harris says.

Growers are also continuing to evaluate acreage decisions for the upcoming season, especially amid reports that processing contracts in PEI are expected to see cuts of up to 10 percent this year.

At the same time, rising input costs such as diesel, and fertilizer — remain a significant concern. "Growers are being extremely mindful with every application," says Harris. "There's always careful consideration when it comes to fertilizer use, but with costs where they are today, there's even more pressure to manage every input as efficiently as possible."

For more information:

Jennifer Harris

Island Growers Co.

Tel: +1 (902) 315-3700

[email protected]

https://islandgrowersco.com/