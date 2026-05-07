New harvest alleviates potato shortage in Morocco

The first potato harvests from the Larache region in Northern Morocco have entered the market following the floods that hit the area two months ago. The region appears to be recovering from the flooding episode, as does the Moroccan domestic market, which had experienced a period of shortage accompanied by price increases, according to Imad Hamoumana, a local grower and potato seed supplier.

© Imad Hamoumana

Hamoumana states that the majority of harvests took place last week, enabling a long-awaited supply to the local market. He continues, "These are the first harvests following the widespread losses recorded in March. The harvests consist mainly of the Memphis variety, and to a lesser extent, the Mundial and Anissa varieties."

"The quality is really very good. The shortage triggered price increases on the Moroccan market, which encouraged producers to put in extra effort in treatments in order to obtain good harvests. Prices are generally higher than in the pre-flood period. Producers needed that because the tubers were fragile and sensitive to weather conditions, and a great deal of attention was required to achieve a good quality," the grower continues.

Potato acreage in the region is, however, lower compared to the beginning of the year, according to Hamoumana. He explains, "The areas lost to the floods have not been entirely replanted. And those that were replanted will only be harvested later, toward the end of May."

For more information:

Imad Hamoumana

Domaine Hamoumana

Email: [email protected]