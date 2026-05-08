Shipping disruption causes congestion at transhipment hubs

In the latest issue of the Sea-Intelligence Sunday Spotlight, we quantified and contrasted the structural impact of the Red Sea crisis and the Strait of Hormuz disruption. While it is easy to assume all geopolitical chokepoints impact global supply chains equally, the data reveals a stark contrast in how these two events have manifested operationally.

At the global aggregate level, the Red Sea crisis created a measurable drag on global schedule reliability. Conversely, the Hormuz disruption has not yet registered as a global negative event. In fact, global schedule reliability in March 2026 improved by 3.9 percentage points, exceeding normal pre-pandemic seasonal baselines.

© Sea Intelligence

This apparent global resilience during the Hormuz crisis is driven by a stark operational pivot. Unlike the Red Sea crisis, which acted as a transit time penalty, the Hormuz blockade created a hard volume shock.

Faced with an impassable strait, carriers did not hold vessels in indefinite anchorage. Instead, they overwhelmingly chose to abandon the blocked network entirely, leading to a near-total collapse in vessel arrivals to the Middle East.

However, this forced abandonment generated a severe, localized landside crisis. Carriers were forced to abruptly offload their diverted Middle East-bound pipeline cargo at the nearest viable hubs outside the blockade, such as West Coast India and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Because these hubs received massive, unplanned discharges of cargo, a landside bottleneck was generated. The sheer volume of this dumped cargo quickly overwhelmed physical yard space, causing schedule reliability crises on unrelated trade lanes that used the same transhipment hubs in their service strings.

Ultimately, the data demonstrates that a localized maritime blockade can rapidly translate into a crippling landside yard congestion crisis.

© Sea IntelligenceFor more information:

Alan Murphy

Sea-Intelligence

Email: [email protected]

am@sea‑intelligence.com

[email protected]

www.sea-intelligence.com