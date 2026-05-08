Earlier this week, news broke out about Poland banning imports of produce containing EU-prohibited pesticide residues. Overall, this levels the playing field for European growers and should be seen as a win, says Marek Leżyński, sales manager for Polish fresh produce importer Fresh Factory: "If European producers are not allowed to use certain active substances, then imported products from outside of Europe should not be able to enter the market with residues of those same substances either. Otherwise, we create unequal conditions of competition and risk weakening consumer trust in the entire fresh produce market."

© Fresh Factory

Leżyński has no interest in denouncing specific pesticides or advocating for others to be allowed. He cares mostly about equal opportunities for everyone. "For me, this is not about commenting on one specific pesticide as a scientist or regulator. It is about the principle of equal standards. If the EU requires its own growers to follow strict rules, then suppliers from third countries should work under comparable expectations when selling into the European market."

What is important, according to Leżyński, is ensuring that the process and implementation are executed smoothly: "At the same time, the practical implementation will be crucial. Importers, exporters, and retailers need clear lists of substances, predictable testing procedures, and rules that are known before loading - not only when the goods are already on the road or in the warehouse. In fresh fruit and vegetables, time is critical. Every unclear requirement can quickly turn into delays, additional costs, and potential product losses."

"That is why I support the principle of equal standards and real food safety control, but ideally, such rules should be consistent across the whole European Union. A patchwork of national restrictions may be difficult for the market to manage. Clear and unified EU-level rules would give better protection to consumers and fairer conditions for all participants in the supply chain," Leżyński concludes.

For more information:

Marek Leżyński

Fresh Factory

Tel: +48 532 400 620

[email protected]

www.freshfactory.pl