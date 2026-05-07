"Traceability must translate into something customers understand"

As demand for premium imported fruit rises in Vietnam, exporters are investing more heavily in traceability. But according to Robin Roberts, the technology alone is not enough.

Dr Roberts, associate professor of agribusiness at Griffith University, has spent the past two years examining how traceability functions in the Vietnamese market through an Australian government-funded project focused on retailers, consumers and exporters.

© Robin Roberts

"The project began with recognition that product authenticity is a global issue," Dr Roberts says. "It has focused on how data-enabled, evidence-based traceability can strengthen trust and support Australian agricultural export development in Vietnam."

That challenge matters because Vietnam's growing middle class is increasingly buying imported fruit positioned as premium, safe and aspirational.

"Australia has a great reputation and image in Asia," Dr Roberts says. "The question was whether traceability could help anchor and strengthen that premium positioning."

The project examined the issue from several angles. Researchers first interviewed Vietnamese retailers and consumers, including both locals and expatriates.

"From the retail side, what overwhelmingly came out was provenance," she says. "Retailers wanted to be able to confirm to consumers that the product came from where it said it came from."

Consumers expressed a similar desire, but with an important qualification. "They said yes, if I can validate at the point of purchase that this fruit came from where it claims, that would be fantastic. But they needed a guarantee that it was truthful and correct."

The team then worked with premium retailer Annam Gourmet Market and online fruit seller Klever Fruit, before carrying out four studies, including a national online survey of 1,500 consumers and an auction experiment measuring willingness to pay.

© Robin Roberts

The traceability system itself was detailed. Australian growers, freight operators and Vietnamese retailers each uploaded supply-chain information to a dynamic QR code.

"You could see the date the nectarine was packed, the date it went on the plane to Vietnam, the date it came off, and the date it went into store," Dr Roberts says.

Yet despite that depth of information, consumer engagement at the shelf remained low. "What we found was that simply saying 'scan here to find out where your fruit is from' doesn't cut it. QR codes alone are not enough."

That finding points to a disconnect between supply-chain investment and consumer behaviour.

"There's the supply side implementing systems, but the demand side needs education," Dr Roberts says. "When we actually walked consumers through why to scan, what they were looking for and how to use it, they all went, 'Oh wow.'"

The auction work showed that consumers were willing to pay a premium when traceability was actively explained and verified at the point of purchase.

For Dr Roberts, the lesson is clear. "Trust is still driven first by retailer reputation, country of origin and visible product quality. Traceability systems are advancing quickly, but unless they're translated into something consumers understand and trust at the shelf, they won't deliver real market value."

That creates an opening for Australian exporters. Dr Roberts stresses that if we can use technology not just to say Australian fruit is premium, but to show when it was picked, where it came from, how it travelled, premium positioning can only be strengthened.

For more information:

Dr Robin E Roberts

Associate Professor - Agribusiness

Griffith University

Tel: +61 (0) 414 655257 (AU) | M +61 (0) 424 488434

[email protected]