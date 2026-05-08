“After difficult Spanish export season, Dutch greenhouse vegetable season starts more positively”

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Marcel van der Pluijm has been active in vegetable exports to North America since 1993 and started his own company, Feeling Fresh, in 2019. Yet in all those years, he has rarely experienced such a difficult season for Spanish greenhouse vegetable exports. "Normally, these are strong months for us, but due to the bad weather, volumes were limited, quality was challenging, and prices were extremely high. Add expensive air freight, a weak dollar, and import duties, and you have all the ingredients for a difficult season."

In Spain, Feeling Fresh has for years worked with a pool of growers and cooperatives dedicated to the specifications and certifications required by the North American market. "This year was a difficult export season for cucumbers, peppers, and eggplants, but next year could be different. It was not all doom and gloom last winter, either. For instance, we had a good export season with Dutch chicory and Brussels sprouts. These were attractively priced. Last winter, there was a shortage of sprouts in California and Mexico, and then buyers turned to the Netherlands," Marcel says.

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Meanwhile, the Dutch season has started, and it is already looking much more promising. "For instance, we made a good start with Dutch eggplants, and we also sold the first peppers back in April. That is earlier than usual," Marcel explains. "But we know our role in this market. As Dutch exporters, we only come into the picture when there are local shortages. We saw that in 2024, for example, when local pepper growers were facing cultivation problems, but that fusarium issue has since been resolved quite well."

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"Furthermore, we remain dependent on external factors. For instance, the dollar exchange rate has been fluctuating considerably this year. Also, due to the tensions in the Middle East, paraffin has become much more expensive, which has pushed up air freight rates. It is hoped that the peace negotiations produce results, obviously especially for the people living in that region," Marcel continues.

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As an important development in the North American market, he points to the far-reaching convenience trend. "In this area, America was always ahead with pre-packed meals and fully prepared meals sold in shops. But this trend is accelerating further. During my last trip, for instance, I noticed that some newly built houses no longer even have kitchens. People are increasingly picking up meals on the go or having them delivered, while cooking much less at home. The question is whether this trend will eventually spread to Europe as well."

For more information:

Marcel van der Pluijm

Feeling Fresh

Mob: +31 6533 72891

[email protected]

www.feelingfresh.nl