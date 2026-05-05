One‑third of U.S. vegetable supply sourced via imports in 2025

Vegetable availability in the United States continues to rely on imports for selected products, with overall dependence varying by category.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, imports accounted for around one-third of total U.S. vegetable availability in 2025, with higher reliance in specific segments.

For fresh vegetables, Mexico supplied about 77 percent of imports, while Canada accounted for about 13 per cent. Tomatoes and cucumbers remained import-dependent, while lettuce supply continued to be driven mainly by domestic production.

Fresh vegetable availability, excluding potatoes, reached 148 pounds per person in 2025, nearly 3 pounds higher than the previous year, supported by increased production and lower exports.

© USDA

Processing vegetable availability was estimated at 102.7 pounds per person in 2025, up 7 per cent from 2024. Tomatoes, sweet corn, and snap beans recorded year-on-year increases.

Potato availability declined by 2 per cent to 112 pounds per person, while dry pulse availability increased by 13.4 per cent to 12.6 pounds per person.

Data from the USDA Economic Research Service shows that import reliance varies widely by product.

Among processed vegetables, broccoli has the highest import share at 97 per cent, followed by cauliflower at 71 per cent. Sweet corn remains largely domestically supplied, with imports accounting for 13 per cent of availability.

For fresh vegetables, cucumbers are the most import-dependent at 91 per cent, while tomatoes reach 69 per cent. Lettuce, including romaine and leaf types, shows limited reliance on imports at 8 per cent.

Overall, U.S. import dependence remains concentrated in specific products rather than across the entire vegetable sector.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.ers.usda.gov

Source: RFDTV