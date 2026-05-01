FreshPlaza Special on North America

This month, FreshPlaza will focus on North America in its Special.

Are you a grower, exporter, or importer of produce in or to North America? We would love to hear from you. You can send us some info, or we can give you a call for an interview.

You can contact us at [email protected].

Marketing

Would you like to get some extra promotion for your company? Would you like your brand promoted on our daily newsletter or website during this Special? There are still marketing options available in the Special section.