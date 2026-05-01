“Our banana exports are on a growth trajectory, but the route is rockier than it seems”

Banana exports from India are moving, but not at the pace or with the ease the market might expect. "Our exports are moving, but they're being hit by several external factors," says Ajinkya Takik of Maharashtra‑based exporter Delight Fresh Produce Pvt. Ltd. "Current volumes flow to Syria, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, but the trade isn't what it could be due to West Asia's region instability and unviable freight."

Production volumes have climbed over the last year, with exports expanding from about 39,000 to 47,000 containers of bananas across the same cluster of Gulf and West Asia markets, Ajinkya highlights. "That growth, however, came before the latest spikes in conflict‑linked shipping disruption. While the quantity exported shows an upward trend overall, the biggest impediment for India's banana exports is freight at the moment, warranting support in terms of quotas, credit, and freight cost control, as current shipments are down by about 30% compared with the same period last year."

© Delight Fresh Produce Pvt. Ltd

Ajinkya points to strong demand in both domestic as well as export markets. "The past fortnight witnessed rate increases as war-related disruptions eased a bit. Farm‑gate prices for export‑grade bananas have climbed from around ₹7–8 per kg before the war to ₹17–18 per kg now, with domestic‑grade bananas fetching roughly ₹13–14 per kg. But as demand rises, so does freight, and costs are three times higher than normal levels," he explains.

Quality and competition add another layer of pressure. "Indian banana exporters have to deal with inconsistent quality," Ajinkya admits. "Because of that, there are a lot of problems in Gulf markets, where our bananas must compete with consistently graded fruit from Ecuador and the Philippines, even though those countries face their own constraints like high logistics costs for Ecuador and disease‑linked crop issues for the Philippines."

Behind the scenes, fertiliser costs, spurious inputs, and rising packaging and petrochemical costs are squeezing farm‑level margins. Ajinkya argues that a more structured system with clear exporter limits, better‑controlled freight, and stricter quality cuts could create a much stronger export surge once logistics stabilise. "For now, Indian bananas still hold a strong position in Gulf fruit baskets, especially in Iraq and Syria, where they are one of the cheapest fruits during summer. The real test is whether the sector can turn today's high‑priced, patchy‑quality trade into a more stable, quality‑driven flow that both farmers and overseas buyers will trust."

For more information:

Ajinkya Takik

Delight Fresh Produce Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 91 68 800 742

Email: [email protected]