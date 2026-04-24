Colombian banana exports hit US$1.3 billion in 2025

Colombian bananas closed 2025 with record export figures in both value and volume. The sector reached approximately US$1.309 billion in exports, an increase of 27.6 per cent year on year. Total shipments exceeded 109 million boxes, up nearly 22 per cent, while export volume reached close to 2.5 million tons, with growth of 19.7 per cent. Official records show a total value of about US$1.336 billion.

Colombia is now the third-largest banana exporter in Latin America and the sixth globally. In 2025, bananas were one of the main products within Colombia's non-mining, non-energy export segment, offsetting lower coffee exports following 2024.

Export growth was supported by sustained performance throughout the year. In the first half, shipments reached 67.4 million boxes, up 22 per cent. Exports to the United States increased by nearly 39 per cent during the same period. Logistics activity also expanded, with more than 104,000 refrigerated containers used, an increase of 22.5 per cent.

The European Union remained the main destination, accounting for around 65 per cent of exports, followed by the United States with 18 per cent and the United Kingdom with 13 per cent. This distribution reflects diversification across markets. Trade policy adjustments and tariff conditions also supported competitiveness.

Productivity gains contributed to higher output. Production per hectare increased by more than 21 per cent, reaching around 2,516 boxes per hectare. This was linked to changes in fertilisation practices and increased use of technology in cultivation. The sector also expanded logistics capacity, supporting access to export markets and delivery times.

Banana production in Colombia covers 52,943 hectares. The Urabá region accounts for 32,465 hectares and production of 82 million boxes, while the Caribbean region, including Magdalena, La Guajira, and Cesar, covers 20,478 hectares and exports 51 million boxes.

The sector operates within a broader expansion of agricultural exports, alongside other activities such as tourism. Bananas contribute to employment and regional production systems, particularly in the Caribbean region.

Challenges remain for future performance. These include price volatility linked to currency differences between export sales in U.S. dollars and production costs in pesos, logistics costs, and climate risks, including the return of El Niño conditions. Competition from other producing countries also requires ongoing adjustments in productivity, quality, and compliance with sustainability and traceability standards.

Source: Columbia 1